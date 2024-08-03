Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wingstop Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ WING opened at $362.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.47. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03.
Wingstop Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.32.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Wingstop
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
