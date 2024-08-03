Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ WING opened at $362.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.47. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.32.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

