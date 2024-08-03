WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

