Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$290.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.1 million. Willdan Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Willdan Group Stock Up 11.5 %

WLDN traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.00. 345,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,372. The firm has a market cap of $511.34 million, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.38. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,428 shares in the company, valued at $53,543,255.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,630,428 shares in the company, valued at $53,543,255.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,177.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,249,195.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,642 shares of company stock worth $9,959,288. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

