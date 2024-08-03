WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider Sells $52,900.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,224.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WOW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,452. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $438.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,053,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 997,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 557,653 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 821,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 184,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,630,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

