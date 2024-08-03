Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 8%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42. 194,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,036,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 10.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wheels Up Experience
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.