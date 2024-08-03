Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 8%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42. 194,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,036,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 10.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

About Wheels Up Experience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 15,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,742 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

