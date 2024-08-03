Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.69. 5,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 9,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises about 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

