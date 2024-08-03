Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

WHG opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.17. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.