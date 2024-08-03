Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 76,348 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,845,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,348 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $32,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $76,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

PAA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,039. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

