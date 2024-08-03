Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,794 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of XPO worth $18,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 144.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in XPO by 10.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 48,850.0% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of XPO stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,305. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.