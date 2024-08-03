Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1,424.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,333 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,871,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

