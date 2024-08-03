Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 30,417 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,417 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,004,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after purchasing an additional 883,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMS. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. 5,154,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.