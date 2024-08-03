Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at $739,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at $6,865,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $176,279.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,614.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $176,279.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,614.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,893 shares of company stock worth $3,412,856 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of KEX traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.98. 744,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,399. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.71. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

