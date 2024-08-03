Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of AZZ worth $44,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZZ. Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

Get Our Latest Report on AZZ

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $74.52. 251,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.48 and a 1-year high of $88.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.55%.

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.