Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $445,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.63. The stock had a trading volume of 134,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,648. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

