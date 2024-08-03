Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $31.02 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 618,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,953 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 3.23% of AMERISAFE worth $31,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in AMERISAFE by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AMSF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. 106,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

