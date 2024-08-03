Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $24.51 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $24,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,651. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

