Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $22.20 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of AGCO worth $22,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AGCO by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.55. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $132.94.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.