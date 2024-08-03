Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,213 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. 15,601,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,378,216. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

