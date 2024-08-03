Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,026,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,001 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $56,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 221,979 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 58.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 191,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ECVT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of ECVT traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,792. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 8.14%. Research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

