Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.04.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $240.42. 2,258,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,161. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

