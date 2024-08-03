Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 119,360 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,360 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of DigitalBridge Group worth $20,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,795. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.76 million. Research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

