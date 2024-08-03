Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wendy's

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,794 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

