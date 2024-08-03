Wells Fargo & Company Increases Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $120.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.29.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.6 %

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 161.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $112.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,683. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.