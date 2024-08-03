Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $63.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

XEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.