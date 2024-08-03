Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $560.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $469.50.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUSA traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.14. The company had a trading volume of 237,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,155. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $282.49 and a 1 year high of $521.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 over the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 777.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Murphy USA by 141.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

