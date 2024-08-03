WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.87. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.85.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,997,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,113. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

