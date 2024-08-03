Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

NYSE WSO traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $467.39. 235,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.58 and a 52-week high of $520.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

