Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.19

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.53. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 13,459 shares traded.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

