Virtu Financial LLC Takes $751,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after purchasing an additional 475,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,345,000 after buying an additional 322,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,737,000 after buying an additional 203,340 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 137,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2,366.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

