Virtu Financial LLC Sells 7,189 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 954.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,033 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.53. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

