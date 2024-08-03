Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $349.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.00. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.50 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

