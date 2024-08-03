Virtu Financial LLC Raises Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

UBS Group Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

