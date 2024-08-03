Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 18,097 Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 4.52% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1829 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.