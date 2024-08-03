Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 18,097 Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 4.52% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
