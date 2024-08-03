Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 456,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 251,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAA remained flat at $11.29 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,543. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

