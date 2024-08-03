Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 18,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $358,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 423,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,095,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,005 shares of company stock worth $4,798,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:U traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,768,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

View Our Latest Report on Unity Software

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.