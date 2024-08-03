Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BATL. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Battalion Oil stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.25. 3,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.95. Battalion Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Battalion Oil ( NYSE:BATL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $49.87 million during the quarter.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

