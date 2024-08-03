Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 4,138 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.67. 3,584,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

