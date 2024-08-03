Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 2,018 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FMX opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $99.24 and a 1 year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $1.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.