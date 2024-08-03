Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 1,692 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.4 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $210.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $218.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.29.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

