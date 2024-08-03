Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $976,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $8,663,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $76.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
