Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $837,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $125.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

