Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $472,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

BATS:NUMG opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

