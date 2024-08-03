Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,012,000 after buying an additional 570,912 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,358 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

