Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,815.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 94,782 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $500.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $52.41.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

