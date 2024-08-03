Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

In other news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $418,570.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,750.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $418,570.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,750.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,342 shares of company stock worth $13,642,015. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,007. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -440.03 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

