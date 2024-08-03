Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDU traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

