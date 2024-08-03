Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,051 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,004 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 74,082 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $32,366,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its position in InMode by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 790,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in InMode by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

INMD stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

