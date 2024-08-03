Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.17 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in American Tower by 1,469.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,090,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 15,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 4,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,510. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.42.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

