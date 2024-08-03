Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.92 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in PDD in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,153,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.62.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

