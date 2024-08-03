Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth $4,720,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.80. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 million, a PE ratio of 193.65 and a beta of 0.10.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.4424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.19%.

(Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.